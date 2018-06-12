Bridgeport Township Governmental Center to Remain Closed

The Bridgeport Township Government Center will remain closed permanently and utilities will be disconnected, after a methane leak was detected earlier this year. The building is situated on an old landfill where decomposing waste has caused methane gas to leak in and around the building. Several employees were made ill by the gas, although no one was seriously affected.

Township officials have received an estimate to repair the building of around $608,000. The building would also need structural repairs every five to ten years at a cost between $100,000-$200,000. An alternative would be to stabilize the building by underpinning the remaining walls and foundations. That would cost $1 million to $1.5 million.

Due to those extensive costs and future unknowns, officials are continuing their plan to move government operations into the former Pentacostal Church at 6740 Dixie Highway. In the meantime, all government business is being conducted at the Department of Public Works building behind the fire station.