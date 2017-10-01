Bridgeport Shooting Injures Saginaw Man

Bridgeport Township Police say no suspects are in custody after a shooting leaves an 18-year-old Saginaw man in the hospital.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the Bavarian Village Apartments, 2826 Williamson Road. The victim was taken to a Saginaw hospital. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries. The incident happened just after 3:20 Sunday morning.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (800-422-5245), offers a cash reward for an anonymous tip leading to the arrest of any suspects.