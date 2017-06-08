Bridgeport Days Festival Up And Running Through The Weekend

Big crowds are expected for this weekend’s Bridgeport Days Festival or “Bridge-Fest” for short.

Organizers, including Sargent Jeff Roberts of the Bridgeport Township Police Department say there’s a carnival with rides and other attractions across from Bridgeport High School just off I-75.

Festival goer’s are urged to drink plenty of water and apply lots of sunscreen, given the warm sunny weather anticipated especially Saturday and Sunday.

There’s no admission to the carnival and you can buy ride tickets at the gate.

A fireworks show is planned for Saturday evening at 10.