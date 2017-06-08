Bridgeport Days Festival Up And Running Through The Weekend
By John Hall
|
Jun 8, 2017 @ 10:45 PM

Big crowds are expected for this weekend’s Bridgeport Days Festival or “Bridge-Fest” for short.

Organizers, including Sargent Jeff Roberts of the Bridgeport Township Police Department say there’s a carnival with rides and other attractions across from Bridgeport High School just off I-75.

Festival goer’s are urged to drink plenty of water and apply lots of sunscreen, given the warm sunny weather anticipated especially Saturday and Sunday.

There’s no admission to the carnival and you can buy ride tickets at the  gate.

A fireworks show is planned for Saturday evening at 10.

Related Content

Bay Future Seeking New CEO
STARS Holds Public Hearing On Planned New Routes
Midland Fire Chief Suggests Fire Safety Input On P...
October 30th Abduction/Rape Report In Tuscola Coun...
Special Saginaw School District Seniors Honored
Saginaw School Board Extends Superintendent’...
Comments