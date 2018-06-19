Bridge Study To Give Bay City Long Term Options

Bay City Commissioners are hoping a study to be prepared by O H M Advisors will help provide a way forward when it comes to determining what to do about the city’s long term bridge maintenance issues.

Director Steve Warren who oversees O H M’s Saginaw office briefed the Commission Monday on the parameters for the study focusing on the Independence and Liberty Bridges.

Warren explained there will be a close look at traffic patterns and the potential impact of closing one bridge or the other plus a possible millage proposal.

He added this study will soon be posted as part of the city’s web site to allow area residents to have their say.

The study is to be completed some time in December.