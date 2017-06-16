“Brew At The Zoo” Raises Money For A-D-A Certified Accessible Train Car

The Children’s Zoo at Celebration Square in Saginaw focused its attention on adults Thursday night.

Zoo Community Relationship Manager Syndi Thayer called the event “Brew At The Zoo”.

Thayer added organizers hoped to raise between $25,000 and $30,000 to purchase an Americans With Disabilities Act certified car so people in wheelchairs or senior citizens could ride the Zoo train.

Over 400 tickets were sold with attendees enjoying catered food along with a variety of Michigan craft beers and wines.