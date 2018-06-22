“Brew At The Zoo” Proves A Big Success

One of Saginaw’s growing attractions is the Children’s Zoo at Celebration Square which hosted its annual adults only fundraiser known as “Brew At The Zoo” Thursday night.

Zoo Marketing Specialist Aimee Bernal called the event a big success with some 600 guests enjoying food, music and drinks.

Bernal says the zoo welcomes its increased visibility and reputation.

Bernal added general admission tickets are $5 with infants 11 months and younger free.

She says there will be free admission to the zoo for everyone as a thank you to the community on July 4th.