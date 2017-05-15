Breaking And Entering Suspect Arrested By Saginaw Township Police Following Chase

Saginaw Township Police will seek charges against a man arrested following an early morning break-in at a doctor’s office in the 2100 block of Hemmeter.

Responding officers saw a black Ford Explorer leaving the office parking lot around 1:45 A-M Monday and tried to stop it before it sped away.

Police pursued the vehicle along Weiss into the city of Saginaw before it rolled over near Blackmore and Weiss.

The driver identified as a 45 year old Saginaw Township man was then caught after a short foot chase.

He’s being held in the Saginaw County Jail.

In addition to fleeing and eluding police plus breaking and entering counts, the suspect is also to be charged as a parole absconder.