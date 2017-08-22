Boys & Girls Clubs Add Third Saginaw Location

Young people in the Saginaw area will soon have a new place to go instead of the streets in a building at 1781 Fordney. Greater Bay Region Boys & Girls Clubs board member Herb Spence says the former Junior Achievement building will be the club’s third site in the Saginaw area.

The new Saginaw location will team up with the nearby YMCA to provide additional facilities with educational and recreational activities. The other Saginaw sites are Saginaw’s Stone School and the Carrollton Middle School. It will join other site in Bay City, Essexville and Pinconning.

The Bay City-based organization stepped in to fill the void several years ago when the Saginaw club closed its doors. Spence said the clubs now serve over 2,500 kids at five sites in Bay and Saginaw Counties, with an average daily attendance of over 500 kids.

The lease approved Monday by the Saginaw City Council is for 50 years at $1 per year. The club will be responsible for all maintenance costs and must carry a $2 million dollar insurance policy.