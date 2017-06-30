Body of Woman Found in Saginaw River

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a body found in the Saginaw River. Just before 3:00 a.m. Friday, a man called 911 to report his friend missing. She’s been identified as 41-year-old Evette Vasquez, from Saginaw County.

The two were in the area of Kochville and Melbourne Roads in Zilwaukee Township, near the R and R Ready Mix plant. Deputies arrived on the scene to find the woman’s body floating in the river. Sheriff William Federspiel is calling the death suspicious. He says the department will have more answers after an autopsy is conducted, which was planned for Friday or Saturday.

(photos by Michael Percha)