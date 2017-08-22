Body in Submerged Car Could Be Man Missing Since 1984

Buena Vista Township Police say a body found in a car submerged in a pond has a high probability of being a man missing since 1984. Sixty-two-year-old Julius “Pete” Colwye was last seen in the 2000 block of Lapeer on October 1, 1984, along with his 1973 brown and tan Buick Electra 225.

A car recovered from a pond on Hack Road in Buena Vista Township on August 15 is similar to Colwye’s vehicle. A forensic and dental exam were performed on the remains and evidence was recovered from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as a suspicious death.