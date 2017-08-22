Body in Submerged Car Could Be Man Missing Since 1984
By Ann Williams
|
Aug 22, 2017 @ 5:17 PM

Buena Vista Township Police say a body found in a car submerged in a pond has a high probability of being a man missing since 1984. Sixty-two-year-old Julius “Pete” Colwye was last seen in the 2000 block of Lapeer on October 1, 1984, along with his 1973 brown and tan Buick Electra 225.

A car recovered from a pond on Hack Road in Buena Vista Township on August 15 is similar to Colwye’s vehicle.  A forensic and dental exam were performed on the remains and evidence was recovered from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as a suspicious death.

Related Content

Saginaw Township Police Looking for Cash Advance S...
Couple Discovers Body in Saginaw
Saginaw School District Warns Parents Of “St...
Saginaw Township Police Believe Strong Arm Robber ...
Independent Governor’s Candidate to Visit Sa...
Saginaw’s Governing Body Urges Caution About...
Comments