Boaters Rescued on Cass River

Two contractors working on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s project to repair the M-54/M-83 (Birch Run Road) bridge over I-75 had to be treated for symptoms of hypothermia Tuesday morning. The men were in a boat that capsized on the Cass River in Frankenmuth just after 9:30 a.m.

Frankenmuth Police say the boat sunk, and the current was too strong for the men to swim to shore or for rescuers to reach them. Frankenmuth firefighters entered the river downstream and told the men to let go of the boat, allowing them to float to where the firefighters were able to catch them and pull them to shore. The men spent about 45 minutes in the water.