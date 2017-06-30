These little morsels of goodness make a perfect beginning to a summer picnic or dinner party.

Ingredients:

16-20 Cherry Tomatoes

1 pound Bacon, fried crisp and crumbled

3 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese

1/2 cup Mayonnaise or Salad Dressing

2 tablespoons Parsley, chopped

1/3 cup Green Onions, chopped

Method;

Cut a thin slice off each cherry tomato.

Scoop out the pulp and discard.

Invert the tomatoes on paper toweling to drain.

Combine the bacon, cheese, mayonnaise, parsley and green onions in a small bowl.

Mix well.

Spoon or pipe mixture into each tomato.

Chill several hours before serving.