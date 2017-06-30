These little morsels of goodness make a perfect beginning to a summer picnic or dinner party.
Ingredients:
16-20 Cherry Tomatoes
1 pound Bacon, fried crisp and crumbled
3 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese
1/2 cup Mayonnaise or Salad Dressing
2 tablespoons Parsley, chopped
1/3 cup Green Onions, chopped
Method;
Cut a thin slice off each cherry tomato.
Scoop out the pulp and discard.
Invert the tomatoes on paper toweling to drain.
Combine the bacon, cheese, mayonnaise, parsley and green onions in a small bowl.
Mix well.
Spoon or pipe mixture into each tomato.
Chill several hours before serving.