Blight Elimination Money Coming For Saginaw And Bay City

19 cities across Michigan will receive money for residential and commercial blight elimination projects using over $3,600,000 in grants from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

36 applications in all came in totaling nearly $6,200,000 in requests for financing.

Grant awards include $500,000 for the city of Saginaw plus another $250,000 for Bay City.

State Representative Brian Elder is praising the Bay City award which will mean the demolition of 22 structures that fall within the city’s Housing Improvement Strategy.

The Bay City Democrat says the demolitions will eliminate potential public safety problems while taking another important step forward in the community’s revitalization efforts.