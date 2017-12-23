Black Bean and Chorizo Soup

Perfect for a cold winter’s day.

Ingredients:

1 pound Dry Black Beans

4 ounces Bacon, diced

1 medium Onion, finely diced

2 cloves Garlic, minced

3/4 gallon Chicken Stock or Broth

1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon Cumin

1 large Carrot, finely diced

2 Green Peppers, finely diced

1 Red Pepper, finely diced

1 Yellow Pepper, finely diced

1 large Leek, finely diced

1 pound Chorizo Sausage, casing removed, cooked and chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Mthod:

Do not soak the beans before cooking.

In a large pot, cooked the diced bacon until brown and crispy.

Add the onions and saute’ until translucent.

Add the garlic and cook for a minute longer.

Add beans, chicken stock and seasonings, bringing to a boil.

Simmer at high temperature until the beans are cooked soft, about an hour.

Take half of this mixture and puree in a food processor or blender, then add back to the pot.

Add the rest and cook for 10 minutes more.

Adjust the seasonings and serve with rice or cornbread.