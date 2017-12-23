Black Bean and Chorizo Soup

Perfect for a cold winter’s day.
Ingredients:
1 pound Dry Black Beans
4 ounces Bacon, diced
1 medium Onion, finely diced
2 cloves Garlic, minced
3/4 gallon Chicken Stock or Broth
1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes
1 tablespoon Dried Thyme
1 tablespoon Cumin
1 large Carrot, finely diced
2 Green Peppers, finely diced
1 Red Pepper, finely diced
1 Yellow Pepper, finely diced
1 large Leek, finely diced
1 pound Chorizo Sausage, casing removed, cooked and chopped
Salt and Pepper to taste
Mthod:
Do not soak the beans before cooking.
In a large pot, cooked the diced bacon until brown and crispy.
Add the onions and saute’ until translucent.
Add the garlic and cook for a minute longer.
Add beans, chicken stock and seasonings, bringing to a boil.
Simmer at high temperature until the beans are cooked soft, about an hour.
Take half of this mixture and puree in a food processor or blender, then add back to the pot.
Add the rest and cook for 10 minutes more.
Adjust the seasonings and serve with rice or cornbread.