Bizarre Accident Temporarily Blocks West Bound US-10 Near Bay City

State Police from the Tri-City Post are investigating after a vehicle collided with a sofa sleeper that had fallen into the middle of west bound US-10 near the I-75 interchange in Bay County’s Monitor Township about 8:00 p.m., Monday.

Troopers say the collision caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

The driver suffered minor injuries and received treatment before being released from an area hospital.

Authorities report west bound US-10 reopened to traffic after approximately a half hour or 40 minutes.