Bishop’s Ball Supports Catholic Diocese Services And Recognizes Faith Filled Members

Over 500 people gathered in Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center Friday for the annual Bishop’s Ball, benefiting programs and services within the Saginaw Catholic Diocese.

Proceeds were directed into the Bishop’s Charity Fund for outreach to the 11 counties within the Diocese.

Two people were also honored for truly living their faith while motivating others by word and example to do the same.

One was long time diocesan employee Leona Jones who helped produce the “Little Books” available in different colors during various times of the year like Advent, Lent and Easter to help guide church members along their faith journey.

The “Little Books” started under the late Bishop Kenneth Untener and continued with subsequent Bishops including the current Bishop Joseph Cistone.

The other person recognized was retired Harbor Beach area school teacher Pat Murdoch, described as life changing by many of her students when it came to the impact of her teaching in areas like academics plus personal integrity and commitment.