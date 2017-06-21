Flint Airport Police Stabbing Called Possible Terrorist Attack

The FBI is investigating the Wednesday morning stabbing of a police officer at Flint’s Bishop International Airport as a possible terrorist attack. The Bishop Airport Public Safety officer has been identified as Jeff Neville. He is retired from the Genesee County Sheriff Department. Neville was reported to be in stable condition after undergoing surgery, although he was initially listed as critical. No one else was injured, but the airport was evacuated.

Investigators say the suspect, a Canadian citizen from Quebec named Amor Ftouhi, attacked Neville from behind, stabbing him the neck with a 12-inch knife. The FBI said Ftouhi shouted the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar,” which translates as “Allah is the greatest” or “God is great.” The FBI says Ftouhi said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.” Ftouhi was arrested after the incident.

FBI officials say Ftouhi entered the country legally in New York on June 16, and drove to Flint, arriving at the airport Wednesday morning. Investigators say he spent time in the airport restaurant, restroom and other areas before the attack.

The airport was closed for most of the day, reopening at 4:30 p.m.