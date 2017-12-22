Birch Run’s Expo Center Is Sporting A New Image

The long time Birch Run Expo is the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center. The new name was announced Friday. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

In the Great Lakes Bay Region there’s the Dow Event Center, Huntington Event Park and Dow Diamond. A long time venue, the Birch Run Expo Center, is now the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center.

Credit union CEO Vickie Schmitzer says the newly named center will be a win – win for everyone. Its 40,000 members will get advance notice for ticket sales, discounts plus other offers.

The owner of the complex off I-75 at the Birch Run exit, GVB Group, has completed a renovation of the facility. The company’s president, Greg VanBoxel, said in addition to concerts, sporting events and trade shows, there’s also banquet rooms and catering available for weddings and other parties.

The Frankenmuth Credit Union has a 10-year contract for the naming rights.