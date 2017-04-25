Bill O’Reilly May Be Gone, But His Work To Divide America Lives On

It’s time for this week’s installment of “The Pat Political Point with Pat Johnston” from WSGW’s First Day. Pat talks about how the now-departed Bill O’Reilly thrived on dividing America, and how that division served to ignore real problems facing America. Click below to hear this week’s rant. The rough transcript is included in the post.

****************************************************************

Fox News primetime divider Bill O’Reilly is no longer on the airwaves.

You shouldn’t feel sorry for BillO. He leaves Fox News with a $25 million severance package, after Fox was forced to dish-out some $13 million in sexual harassment settlements.

I’ve always held to a rule when it comes to sexual assault or harassment allegations of high profile people. If you have one or two allegations against you, perhaps they’re both baseless. You have, say, over 30, like Bill Cosby, I’m going to surmise that maybe one of those cases have merit.

Sexual harassment allegations against BillO have been circulating for years. It was only a matter of time he would get the boot, right? And since our culture now values productive and qualified women in the workplace, BillO’s advertisers had no choice but to flee his show. That’s what ultimately did him in.

It was the free market.

I’ve never been a fan of BillO’s. His schtick was tiresome and old.

I wasn’t a fan not because he lied about being in war zones, which he wasn’t. I wasn’t a fan not because he lied in his JFK assassination book that he stood outside George de Mohrenschildt’s door when de Mohrenschildt committed suicide. It turned out BillO was in another city when it happened.

Brian Williams lost his cushy Nightly News job for lying about being shot at while reporting in a war zone. Fox News brushed BillO’s lies aside because he brought in fantastic ratings.

I wasn’t a fan of Bill O’Reilly because his job was to divide America against each other. He rarely would ever engage in pure policy debates. Those are boring, and those boring debates might reveal how big money interest worked against BillO’s prime audience.

BillO knew how to stoke the fires and fears of millions of Americans on a nightly basis. O’Reilly’s farcical War On Christmas is one example where he got millions into a frenzy over a non-issue.

And it drew lots of attention with the mainstream media carrying the debate in the name of ratings.

We’re only inundated with Christmas commercials, decorations, music, movies, stories, poetry, and books for almost eight straight weeks! I mean, right after Halloween we’re flooded with nothing but Christmas.

I’ve talked to Christians, who go to church and ask why Christmas can’t wait until at least Thanksgiving meals have been digested!

But O’Reilly got people angry during a time of Peace To All Men (I know, the irony is palpable) because some people chose to say “Happy Holidays.” BillO and his flock would chastise companies or stores who said “Happy Holidays,” or “Holiday Shopping.”

If your life is ruined because someone shouts “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas,” then perhaps life ain’t so bad for you.

Why people got mad about something so trivial is what BillO thrived on, and it made him lots of money.

But that’s what people like BillO do: divide us while all of us continue to struggle.

Michiganders are still struggling despite rising corporate profits and strong auto sales. The unemployment rate in Michigan is 5.1%, which is above the national rate.

We’ve been told for many years that cutting corporate taxes, raising taxes on hard-earned pensions, cutting-down bargaining rights for unions, increasing spending on for-profit charter schools with little to no oversight, and running the state more like a business would benefit Michigan.

Feeling the benefits?

Didn’t think so.

And ask the people of Flint how running the state like a business affects them as they still have to deal with lead-poisoned drinking water!

We shouldn’t stand for results such as these. We should stand together to demand better from our leaders.

But many in the echo chamber want to harp on the so-called War On Christmas because it takes our eye off the ball on how we’re getting pummelled each and every day by economic realities.

Instead of demanding walls because you believe others are taking your jobs, we need our leaders to prepare us for robots who are more likely to take our jobs!

But no, let’s build walls because division wins. Division sells!

The whole purpose of division is to place us in tribal territories. No matter what, our politics shouldn’t have principle. The only prime directive is winning.

Why else do Republican voters give the economy higher marks now than they did some four months ago, even though the economy hasn’t changed!

Why else are Republican voters more apt to approve bombing Syria now with Trump than they were with Obama, while Democratic voters opinions didn’t change all that much.

ABC News – Washington Post poll back in 2013 showed only 38% of GOP voters approved of any Obama plan to bomb Syria. Only 37% of Dems approved.

Fast-Forward to now. Some 86% of GOP voters back Trump’s decision to bomb Syria. Democratic support is virtually the same.

So, what changed? A guy GOP voters like is now in the White House. That’s what has changed.

Tribalism has taken over our politics. It’s too bad because the more we’re divided, the more we get hurt.

That anti-government forces shrugged their shoulders when Congress and President Trump passed a bill allowing Internet Service Providers to share our browsing behavior with others.

Can you just imagine had President Obama and a Democratic congress did something similar?

Don’t fall for the manufactured outrage. It’s what the ruling class wants. It’s what they count on.

Show them we aren’t easily led and that we’re on to their game!

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.