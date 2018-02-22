Bill Making English Michigan’s Official Language Passes State House
By John Hall
|
Feb 22, 2018 @ 8:08 PM

The State House voted by a bipartisan 62 to 46 margin Thursday to make English the official language of Michigan.

State Representative Gary Glenn who sided with the majority says common sense and demographic data indicate English proficient residents, including immigrants, are more successful and enjoy higher incomes while doing better in the classroom.

Democratic State Representative Vanessa Guerra of Saginaw voted no, saying the bill could isolate people whose English skills are limited.

The measure now goes to the State Senate, but there’s no timetable yet on when a vote might occur there.

