Big Garage Fire In Saginaw Called Accidental Leaving Major Losses

An early Friday afternoon garage fire in Saginaw left perhaps as much as $80,000 damage. Fire crews responded to 1833 Brenner about 12:30 p.m., where flames and smoke were coming from a one and a half story detached structure.

Property losses included a Cadillac and a truck plus three motorcycles with a dollar figure pegged at $60,000  with another $20,000 to the structure itself.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is being called accidental by investigators.

Fire crews cleared the scene after almost two hours.

