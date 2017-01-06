Big Garage Fire In Saginaw Called Accidental Leaving Major Losses

An early Friday afternoon garage fire in Saginaw left perhaps as much as $80,000 damage. Fire crews responded to 1833 Brenner about 12:30 p.m., where flames and smoke were coming from a one and a half story detached structure.

Property losses included a Cadillac and a truck plus three motorcycles with a dollar figure pegged at $60,000 with another $20,000 to the structure itself.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is being called accidental by investigators.

Fire crews cleared the scene after almost two hours.