Big Crowd Gathers For Safety Tips On What To Do In “Mass Shooter” Scenario

Concern over recent mass shooter incidents across the country prompted area residents to come to Bay City’s Double Tree Hotel to learn tips on how to stay safe.

Shawn Gilson who’s been a Concealed Pistol License holder for 12 years says determining where exits are located so you can get out quickly is critically important.

Gilson was joined by former Saginaw Police officer Henry Reyna who now operates the locally based Secure Solutions consulting firm.

A crowd estimated at about 200 people attended Thursday with proceeds going to the 100 Club of Bay County which provides immediate aid to the families of first responder’s seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.