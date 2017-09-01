Better Than Bush’s Baked Beans

We gave this recipe from our Listen to the Mrs. files on Wednesday of this week (it’s in cookbook #11, our most recent), and wow, has it been popular! Since it’s Labor Day weekend, and listener Judy really wants it (and maybe you do, too!), here it is. By the way, this photo is not what the finished product looks like–we just need a picture of baked beans!

Better Thank Bush’s Baked Beans

1 pkg. Great Northern Beans

4 chicken or beef bouillon cubes

1 1/4 cups dark brown sugar

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp. dry mustard

5 Tablespoons chili powder

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 package hickory smoked thick cut bacon, cut into 1 1/2 inch strips

5 cups water

5 cups water (more–added at end)

In a very large sauce pan, cover the beans and boullion cubes in 3 inches of water. Bring to a boil, cover and let sit for 1 1/2 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drain and pour beans into a 9 X 11 (or 13) inch pan. Add rest of ingredients (except the last 5 cups of water) and bake until water is evaporated, about 3 hours. Remove from oven, cover and let sit in refrigerator overnight. Next day, preheat oven again to 350. Add lasat 5 cups of water and bake ’til water evaporates, about 3 hours.

Enjoy!