Best Of Michael Percha Puns–2017

January 3, 2018

Check-out the best (or worst) of Michael Percha’s Puns Of The Week for 2017 from WSGW’s First Day! Mr. Percha also provided us with one more pun before 2017 closed. Check it out below:

What does Michael have in store for us in 2018? I don’t even want to hazard a guess!

Michael’s puns air each and every Sunday morning at 6:53am on WSGW’s First Day.

If you have a pun you’d like to share with us, email michael@wsgw.com

Michael will consider your puns for a future show.

michael@wsgw.com

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to listen reach the “Pun Of The Week” archive!

Click here to return to the First Day page.