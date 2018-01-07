The Beginnings Of A Banana (Or Trump) Republic?–Pat Political Point–January 7, 2018

January 18, 2018

Here’s this week’s “Pat Political Point from WSGW’s First Day. Pat gives examples how Republicans seem to support, and mirror, President Donald Trump’s goal of having industry run government rather than the people running government. Are we witnessing the beginnings of Banana, or Trump, Republic? Listen below, and the rough transcript is provided after the sound clip. pat@wsgw.com

I came to a realization last Fall that Republicans were willing to put-up with Donald Trump’s deranged behavior because they needed him to redistribute massive amounts of wealth to their donor base via the GOP Tax Scam Bill.

That bill passed.

The rich donor class got what they paid for.

So, why are Republicans sticking with Trump despite ample evidence proving he’s a man-child in office?

Because. Donors.

Republicans are clinging tight to Donald Trump, his family, and the Banana Republic they’re creating.

Banana Republic isn’t a term I capriciously throw-around at people I disagree with politically.

The term has historical roots that goes back to the previous century, when American fruit companies essentially wielded great power over weaker, poorer countries in Central America.

In those countries, business interests ran the government, rather than the people running the government.

We’re seeing that happening in this country.

I mean, South Carolina Republican Senator (and Scarlet O’Hara wannabee) Lindsay Graham said contributors would stop sending money if Republicans failed on the GOP Tax Scam bill!

That bill passed, handing massive tax breaks to corporations and rich donors while asking Americans from high tax states to pick-up the bill.

And, the bill also contained some provisions that will conveniently and coincidentally benefit some members of Congress

If that sounds similar to what Republicans did in Kansas and in Michigan, it’s because it does.

Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder and his right-wing legislature slashed business taxes while raising taxes on the pensions of hard-working Michiganders

But you see, fighting against average working citizens while protecting their donors’ interests has become a common practice in Michigan.

Snyder and his pal, Attorney General Bill Schuette, fought to force teachers to relinquish three-percent of their earnings toward retirement.

Teachers sued, and Snyder and Schuette joined hand-in-hand to push back against the teachers.

The teachers won in Appellate Court. Schuttee then ran away knowing he was going to run for governor, and didn’t want to be on the losing side. But Snyder kept fighting, wasting taxpayer money on a bill that was obviously unconstitutional.

And Snyder lost in the Michigan Supreme Court.

Teachers are finally getting their hard-earned money back, but they had to fight for years to get it.

Like Donald Trump, Rick Snyder promised to run Michigan like a business. And it’s been a failure.

Oh, it’s been a success for some, no doubt. But for average workers, it’s been a failure. Snyder couldn’t even provide clean drinking water for the people of Flint. An action forced on Flint by his administration’s business decisions!

Bill Schuettee released a tweet the other day that said:

NewYear Resolution . Eliminate Granholm tax increase. Drive a stake thru legacy of failed Granholm governorship once and for all — Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 4, 2018

Schuettee is acting as if the past eight years haven’t happened where Republicans control every branch of government in Michigan. He ignores Rick Snyder. He ignores Donald Trump.

Actually, it’s apparent that by ignoring Trump, Bill Schuettee and his Republican friends across the country are thereby embracing Trump.

Here’s something Schuettee, Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland, President Trump, and all Republicans don’t want you knowing about the recently passed GOP Tax Scam Bill.

They don’t want you to know about it because it illustrates what they’re all about.

Before January 1 of this year, oil companies paid a 9-cent per barrel tax on domestic and imported crude oil. The money collected went into a fund called the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.

This fund helped the government during oil spill cleanup efforts.

That seems reasonable, doesn’t it? Accidents caused by oil companies should in part be paid by oil companies, right?

Republicans and Donald Trump said, “Wrong!”

As part of the GOP Tax Scam Bill, oil companies are no longer taxed 9-cents per barrel.

Oil companies are now taxed Zero cents.

So, when oil spills occur, like the Deepwater Horizon disaster, or the Embridge oil spill in the Kalamazoo River, Republicans will count on you and I to pay for it.

Oil companies use crony capitalism to earn profit, but count on socialism to pay for their accidents.

And now, Donald Trump just proposed expanding offshore oil and natural gas drilling, making multinational corporations even happier.

It’s just part of the Republican plan: Take our money and pay it to their rich contributors while making rules that only their contributors will benefit from for years to come.

That’s a Banana Republic.

That’s a Donald Trump Republic.

pat@wsgw.com

