Beach Wellness Walk And Run Coming Up Saturday
By John Hall
Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:11 PM

Years long efforts restoring the Bay City State Recreation Area  in Bangor Township to resemble its past glories are paying off.

So says long time park supporter and Bay County Commissioner Ernie Krygier  who’s pleased with the increased activities ranging from  camping to children enjoying the playscape and splash park.

Krygier spoke as preparations continue for Saturday’s 12th annual Beach Wellness Walk and Run with proceeds going toward beach grooming.

Costs to register for the adult 5-K and 10-K run or the 5-K walk are $25  and it’s $5 for the children’s run.

Registration begins at 7:30 Saturday morning with the events starting at Nine.

You can also register in advance at Run.com.

The event will be held rain or shine.

