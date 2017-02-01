Bayside Park Soil Report Released To Mixed Reaction

Area residents living near Bayside Park on the Kawkawlin River in Bangor Township heard positive news Tuesday night about test results for some park soils that had been dredged from that river.

Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley says a study conducted at the township’s request by Saginaw-based AKT Peerless Environmental showed no public health threat. Rowley hopes that will pave the way for the park to be returned to a community recreational site like a playground or possibly a disc golf course.

But some people questioned the study results. The Bay County Health Department says it’s willing to meet with park neighbors to determine if there’s statistical evidence of possible cancer clusters. That process could take four to six months to complete.

If something is found an appeal could be made to state and/or federal health officials to determine how to address the situation.