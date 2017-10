A support program for local veterans organized by the Bay Veterans Foundation held its initial meeting at the Dow Bay Area Y-M-C-A on Washington in Bay City Thursday.

Foundation Committee member Frank Hoese says their goal is to make local veterans aware of important services.

Hoese added a November 30th meeting at Six P-M, also at the Y-M-C-A, will focus on eligibility for veterans benefits.

Hoese says tips on resume writing will be part of the discussion at another planned meeting in January.