Bay Sail Readies For Sailing Season

Bay City based Bay Sail is looking forward to the start of the sailing season the last week in April, especially activities as part of “Science Under Sail”. Volunteer educators are being sought to join the Appledore IV. Organizers say no science or formal teaching back ground is required. Bay Sail will provide the training and program materials in advance plus the opportunity to practice during a special sail aboard Appledore IV scheduled for April 14th.

Topics to be explored with area students include fresh water resources and ecology plus natural and physical sciences. Training is planned for Nine to Five this coming Friday and Nine to Four next Saturday. Volunteers can participate on a flexible schedule for twice daily programs Monday through Friday when schools are in session and occasionally throughout the summer. Volunteers will receive Bay Sail Gear, access to exclusive events and tickets for free sails.

To learn more call (989) 895-5193 or e-mail “program@baysailbaycity.org” by this coming Thursday.