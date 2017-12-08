Bay, Saginaw And Midland County Leaders Hold Their Annual Joint Dinner

Networking and sharing ideas in order to operate more efficiently were among the goals as leaders from Bay, Saginaw and Midland Counties met in downtown Midland for their annual joint dinner Thursday.

Chairman Tom Herek of the Bay County Board of Commissioners says attracting visitors for events like conventions and tournaments is a top priority

along with economic development and balancing budgets.

Herek says Bay County’s advantage is its location at the mouth of the Saginaw River leading to Saginaw Bay, considered to be one of the more attractive hot spots for fishing enthusiasts throughout Michigan and neighboring states.