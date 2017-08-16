Bay Medical Care Facility Renewal To Be On November Ballot

Voters in Bay County on November 7th will decide a six year, .75 Mill renewal for operation and maintenance of the Bay Medical Care Facility.

Chairman Tom Herek of the Bay County Board of Commissioners says Bay Medical Care has been a mainstay in the community for many years and a top notch provider of both short term rehabilitation and long term care.

Herek spoke after the Board approved proceeding with putting the proposal on the ballot Tuesday.

It’s the only county wide question, voters will have to deliberate.

Meanwhile County Executive Jim Barcia is thanking FEMA for already starting to make payouts worth several thousand dollars to home owners whose properties were damaged during the late June flooding.

FEMA just recently opened a Recovery Center to help process claims.

It’s located in the former Bay City Mall now known as the Bay City Town Center with Monday through Saturday hours from Eight to Six

Residents are encouraged to register in advance before going to the Center by going on line to WWW.Disaster Assistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.