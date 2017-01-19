Bay Future Seeking New CEO

Bay County’s economic development arm, Bay Future, is looking for a new leader. It’s current President and CEO Mark Litten submitted his resignation to pursue other professional opportunities.

During his two years with Bay Future, Litten has brought more than 600 jobs and $150 million in investment to Bay County. The economic development agency’s executive board accepted Litten’s resignation this week. Litten told the board he enjoyed the relationships made in Bay County.

The agency’s executive board credits Litten with defining a future direction for the agency and conducting a successful, The ‘Future is NOW’ fundraising campaign, surpassing a $1.2 million goal.

During a transition period, Bay Future’s Vice President of Economic Development, Trevor Keyes will be the point of contact.