Bay Future Celebrates Economic Growth in 2016

Bay County economic development organization Bay Future reports 2016 was a successful year for business.

The organization began 2016 with goals of having 200 jobs created and $100 million of capital investment in the county. Those goals were far exceeded with nearly $201 million in capital investment and creating or retaining 351 jobs throughout Bay County.

U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee spoke to those in attendance, reminding everyone those investments, whether in land, infrastructure or the skills of the workforce, were the driving force behind economic growth.

11 projects were developed over the past year, including the new Tri-City Brewery location in Bangor Township, Cops and Donuts in Bay City and the Crapo building restoration in downtown Bay City.