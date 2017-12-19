Bay County Wants A Concrete Proposal From Bay City On Long Term City Bridge Financing
By John Hall
Dec 19, 2017 @ 11:39 PM
Bay City's Liberty Bridge (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bay County officials are asking Bay City leaders to reach a consensus and bring what they call a concrete plan to them to provide for long term
maintenance of the city owned Liberty and Independence Bridges.

City leaders have been considering selling the spans to a private developer who could institute tolls to pay for upkeep.

Other possibilities include a County wide infrastructure maintenance millage, although County Executive Jim Barcia  warned not all units of government might be willing to go along with that.

Barcia says finding common ground for everyone to move forward is critical to the region’s future.

