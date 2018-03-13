Bay County To Back Proposed Center For Local Veterans

The Bay County Board of Commissioners will provide support for a planned Maker’s Space and Learning Center for local veterans following a Tuesday vote. Bay Veterans Foundation President Keith Markstrom says $75,000 will be available for the proposed site on Madison in Bay City. He said that money will come through a surplus in the county veterans millage fund balance, with coordination provided from the local Soldiers and Sailors Relief Commission.

Markstrom added veterans can learn or enhance their job skills or talk with fellow veterans about the experiences they’ve been through. He’s hoping the former “Wings and Things” building can be operational by late summer.