Bay County T-V To Soon Utilize A Drone To Enhance Outdoor Coverage

Viewers of the Bay County T-V public access channel will be able to see bird’s eye views of future Bay City Fireworks and Tall Ships Festivals among other big outdoor events.

County Executive Jim Barcia says that follows the recent acquisition of a drone.

Barcia added the County Board of Commissioners recently approved the roughly $1,500 to purchase the drone as part of equipment upgrades for Bay County T-V including a switch to high definition service.

The drone is expected to be in use June 24th to show off the Saginaw Bay shoreline during the “Beach Wellness Day” at the State Park in Bangor Township.