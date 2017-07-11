Bay County Supports Congressional Efforts To Maintain Great Lakes Restoration Money

Attempts by Congress to override the Trump Administration’s proposed elimination of financing for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative are strongly supported by the Bay County Board of Commissioners.

The board unanimously approved a resolution at its monthly meeting Tuesday calling on that financial support estimated at $300,000,000 to be maintained.

County Executive Jim Barcia says that money addresses environmental remediation for a huge source of the world’s fresh water while also dealing with the impact of invasive species.

Barcia noted protecting the Great Lakes is a non-partisan issue as both Democrats and Republicans in Michigan’s Congressional delegation back saving the Initiative.