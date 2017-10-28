Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Separate Crashes Resulting In One Death

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that happened just after Midnight Saturday on Garfield Road north of Anderson in Garfield Township.

Deputies say a passenger in a pick up truck identified as 27 year old Heather Diann Clark of Sanford was pronounced dead on arrival at Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw.

The pick-up driver identified as 25 year old Caleb Lapan received treatment for non life threatening injuries at Covenant.

The driver of the other vehicle listed as a 2004 Mercedes Benz was identified as a 46 year old Tennesee man who left the vehicle unoccupied in a farm field before being located in a nearby wooded area with the help of a K-Nine team and a State Police helicopter.

He’s been arrested and lodged in the Bay County Jail as alcohol is believed to be a possible factor in the crash.

The other crash happened just before 7:20 P-M Friday when two vehicles collided on M-13 or South Huron and East Beaver in the Kawkawlin area.

Deputies say 24 year old Jordan Jackson of Mount Pleasant pulled in front of 38 year old Jeffrey Frederick of Standish.

Jackson received treatment for non life threatening injuries at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City while Frederick had to be airlifted to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw where he’s listed in serious condition.

An investigation is continuing.