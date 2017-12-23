Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies Have A Busy Evening

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after two vehicles collided about 3:30 Saturday morning on North Huron or M-13 near Newman Road.

Deputies say one vehicle rear ended the other as it backed out of a private driveway.

A passenger in the striking vehicle identified as 24 year old Joshua Aaron Anderson was pinned inside and had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life.

Anderson was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw with life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

An earlier accident on M-13 near Cottage Grove just before Eight Friday night temporarily pinned the driver identified as 65 year old James Milton Stevenson as traffic was slowed for around 90 minutes.

He was freed and then taken by ambulance to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Saginaw where he was in stable condition.

Another driver had to be pulled from a water filled vehicle by Deputies at Linwood Beach Marina around 12:15 A-M Saturday.

57 year old Thomas Charles Olsen’s 2004 tan Honda Civic went over a seawall and into the water and alcohol is a factor in that crash.

Olsen was transported to McLaren Bay Region in Bay City for treatment.