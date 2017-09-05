Bay County Seeks Flood Relief Money

Bay County will file an application for reimbursement for expenses from the June 22nd heavy rain and flooding that followed. County Executive Jim Barcia says the county will apply for money spent to repair its infrastructure.

The county’s emergency management coordinator, Ryan Manz, said the damage includes washed out or damaged roadways. Bay County could recover up to 10% of its general fund budget or $100,000, which ever is less. The damages paid so far in Bay County is about $1 million and $6.5 million, combined for Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland Counties.

Residents and business owners have until October 1st to file a claim for damages from FEMA or the Small Business Administration. A claims office is open at Midland’s Carpenter School, 1407 West Carpenter, 8:00 a.m., till 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.