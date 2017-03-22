Bay County Seeking Ways To Improve Internet Access In Rural Areas

The Bay County Board of Commissioners could vote April 11th on a proposed agreement with Connect Michigan, allowing the group to survey primarily rural areas to find gaps in Internet connectivity and access.

County Commissioner Michael Duranczyk’s district covers several northern townships where many people still use dial up Internet that’s often unreliable at best, putting students and businesses at a disadvantage.

Duranczyk adds groups of customers might have to be brought together across boundaries between Bay and neighboring Arenac and Gladwin Counties to develop large enough numbers to make it worthwhile for Internet providers like Charter to wire them up.