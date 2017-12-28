Bay County Salvation Army Celebrates Surpassing Red Kettle Drive Goal

Year round Bay County Salvation Army programs including the Soup Kitchen, plus youth and social service initiatives will benefit from another successful Red Kettle campaign in 2017, surpassing a $110,000 goal.

Major Rick Ray says generous supporters provided over $127,000 in all including three one ounce gold South African Krugerrands donated anonymously.

Ray praised the efforts of everyone who helped out including individual volunteers, businesses and community groups.

Ray compared the support to that given to the movie character George Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful Life”, helping people down on their luck or facing difficult financial or other circumstances.