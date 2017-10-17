Bay County And Saginaw Valley State University Looking To Enhance Health Care Ties

Ties between Bay County and Saginaw Valley State University in providing local health care services will be highlighted Thursday between Noon and 2;00 p.m., at the county’s Health Department office on Washington Avenue in Bay City.

County Executive Jim Barcia says both the county and SVSU have plans in the works to provide dental care this spring at sites still to be determined for uninsured and low income residents.

Barcia hopes some 9,000 people will be served at no cost to county taxpayers as the initiative will be financed by state and federal grants.