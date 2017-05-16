Bay County Remembers Six Men Who Died In The Line Of Duty Protecting Their Community

Law enforcement officers from local and state agencies gathered in Bay City Monday to remember six officers, killed in the line of duty in Bay County since 1923.

During an officer roll call as Bay City Public Safety Officer Ben Meyer read their names, representatives from their department placed a single red rose at the base of a monument in front of the Bay County Law Enforcement Center as a bagpiper played ‘Amazing Grace’.

The six men include Bay City Police Officers Frank Kowalkowski, Terry Jablonski and Raymond Rexer, Bay County Sheriff Deputy Phillip Kramer and Michigan State Police Troopers Delos Williams and Ralph Brouillier.

Bay County Probate Judge Jan Miner says those who pin on the badge, know there’s a risk. She called on the community to help police officers do that difficult job.

Bay County Sheriff Deputy salutes Deputy Phillip Kramer who was killed by a drunk driver in 1974