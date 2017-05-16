Bay County Remembers Six Men Who Died In The Line Of Duty Protecting Their Community
By Bill Hewitt
|
May 16, 2017 @ 2:15 AM
Officers salute their fallen comrades. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Law enforcement officers from local and state agencies gathered in Bay City Monday to remember six officers, killed in the line of duty in Bay County since 1923.

During an officer roll call as Bay City Public Safety Officer Ben Meyer read their names, representatives from their department placed a single red rose at the base of a monument in front of the Bay County Law Enforcement Center as a bagpiper played ‘Amazing Grace’.

The six men include Bay City Police Officers Frank Kowalkowski, Terry Jablonski and Raymond Rexer, Bay County Sheriff Deputy Phillip Kramer and Michigan State Police Troopers Delos Williams and Ralph Brouillier.

Bay County Probate Judge Jan Miner says those who pin on the badge, know there’s a risk. She called on the community to help police officers do that difficult job.

Bay County Sheriff Deputy salutes Deputy Phillip Kramer who was killed by a drunk driver in 1974

 

 

 

Related Content

Major 2018 Road Project Discussed At M-DOT Sponsor...
Suspect Enters Guilty Plea To Midland County Murde...
Bay County Officials Roll Out Proposed 2017 Budget
Michigan Attorney Considers Run for Governor
Saginaw School Board Still Working To Finalize Sta...
Two Teens Face Ethnic Intimidation Charge In Post-...
Comments