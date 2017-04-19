Bay County Realtor Charged with Embezzlement

The former owner of Top Producers Real Estate, 48-year-old Ivan Miller II, has been arraigned on single counts of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, plus larceny by conversion over $20,000. The former charge is a 15-year felony, with the latter punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Bay County Chief District Judge Dawn Klida set bond at $50,000, or 10 percent.

Authorities began an investigation in February, after an allegation surfaced that Miller spent money from a property closing on Handy Drive in Bay City for personal use instead of putting it into a trust account. Last month, Top Producers closed, with its accounts frozen, before later reopening as Century 21 Signature.

Miller’s District Court preliminary examination is scheduled for May 2.

