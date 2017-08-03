Bay County One Of Four Counties To Receive Federal Disaster Money After Heavy June Rains

Federal disaster aid is coming to Bay, Midland, Isabella and Gladwin Counties to address damage caused by flash flooding and severe storms in late June.

That follows a presidential declaration issued by the Trump Administration Wednesday.

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says money will be made available to residents and small business owners.

Barcia added he’s grateful for the efficiency of the process which may also include help from Governor Rick Snyder to address public infrastructure damage.

Barcia explained that people who want to file for damage remediation should go to www.Bay County-m-i.gov for updated information.