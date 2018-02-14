Bay County Officials To Take Closer Look At Fees As Part Of Planning For Next Year’s Budget

Bay County officials will be taking a closer look during planning for the next budget year at fees offered for various services.

That followed a line item veto issued by County Executive Jim Barcia on fee hikes approved by the County Board of Commissioners as part of this year’s budget.

The Commission chose not to act on a possible veto override before the deadline passed.

Board Chairman Tom Herek left the door open for some revisions going forward as staff compares fee structures in neighboring counties..

Both Herek and Barcia promised the budget process will start earlier and be more open to the public than it has been in recent years.

Barcia says his goal with any sort of fee adjustment will be to not put prices out of reach for residents to use resources like the Bay County Golf Course or Pinconning Park.

Bay County’s new budget year begins each January First.