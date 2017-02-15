Bay County Officials Focusing On Opening Up Waterfront at Bay City State Recreation Area

As spring approaches, Bay County officials including County Executive Jim Barcia are ramping up efforts to upgrade the Saginaw Bay shoreline in the area of the Bay City State Recreation Area in Bangor Township.

Plans include the long delayed installation of a seasonal boardwalk to allow visitors access to the water and developing a Bay County connection to the “Iron Belle” bicycle trail running from Detroit to the Upper Peninsula.

Plans are also in the works for a pier that would include a boat house serving both food and beverages to visitors wanting to enjoy a view of the water.

Planning is getting underway for a feasibility study, market analysis and site design to flesh out a possible time line for construction of that pier and boat house.