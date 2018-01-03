Bay County Moving Ahead On Planned Center Ridge Arms Renovations

Bay County officials are moving ahead on a proposed memorandum of understanding that would allow for $8,000,000 worth of federal and state financed improvements to the County’s low income and senior housing complex.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Herek says not much has been done to Center Ridge Arms in Hampton Township since its original construction in 1980.

Herek explained the money would pave the way for upgrades in the nearly 100 units as well as things like the heating, air conditioning and fire suppression systems.

He added the County would partner with a state based non-profit known as M-H-T Housing to form a limited liability housing association with the County controlling 51 % and M-H-T the remainder.

Herek says this entity would purchase Center Ridge Arms through an award of low income tax credits.

An application process for financing is expected this spring with work to begin either later this year or early next year.