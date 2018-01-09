Bay County Moving Ahead With M-H-T Housing On Center Ridge Arms Renovations

$8,000,000 in federal and state backed money could soon be available to upgrade Bay County’s Center Ridge Arms housing complex in Hampton Township.

County Executive Jim Barcia says the County will partner with a state based non-profit known as M-H-T Housing to purchase the site along Pine Road.

Barcia explained renovations are badly needed for the nearly 100 apartments plus the roof and sprinkler systems among other things.

He compared the situation to improving a house.

Barcia added an application for financing will be made with the help of M-H-T this spring which will assume risks and cover unexpected problems that may pop up.

Barcia spoke after the County Board of Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the project Tuesday.